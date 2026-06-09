Why Karan Johar shelved Ranveer, Vicky, Alia, Janhvi's 'Takht' 

Personal impact

How 'Takht' shelving affected Pandhi

Pandhi spoke about how Takht's shelving affected him. He said, "If you make Takht today, you would have to rewrite the script from scratch because the audience has changed." "I was almost living that dream. I was being invited to parties, and they made me feel welcome. I was made to feel like a part of the film." "Only I know how difficult it was to accept the fact that a Dharma film was not going to happen for me."