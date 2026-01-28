Zakir Khan paused comedy career due to 'genetic illnesses'
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan recently announced a long hiatus from comedy, citing health concerns as the primary reason. In an interview with Gulf News, he revealed that certain genetic illnesses in his family have contributed to this decision. "I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age," he said.
Health struggles
Khan's self-inflicted health issues and family responsibilities
Khan also admitted to having "damaged" his body by not getting enough sleep and constantly meeting people. "I've damaged my body myself, sleeping for just two hours and then going on to meet thousands of people. Because the moment you land in a city, you immediately start meeting people." He added that being the first successful person in his family has made him feel responsible for future generations.
Career impact
Khan's decision to prioritize health over work
Khan revealed that the pressure of his success led him to prioritize work over everything else for nearly a decade, which has now affected his health. "When you keep your foot on the accelerator for 10 straight years, the body is bound to take a hit." He thought he could manage health alongside work but realized it wouldn't be possible during a trip to the US last year.
Break duration
Khan's clarification about the length of his break
A viral clip from his Hyderabad show recently showed Khan announcing a break from stand-up until around 2030. However, he clarified that this statement was specific to Hyderabad as it would take time for him to return there after his break. He emphasized that he loves stand-up and wants to continue doing it even at 80, but needs to prioritize his health for now.
Health update
Khan's Instagram post about his health and touring lifestyle
Last year, Khan had also posted on Instagram about his declining health due to a grueling touring schedule. "I've been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it felt important at the time." He admitted that touring extensively, doing multiple shows a day, sleepless nights, early morning flights, and no fixed meal timetable have taken a toll on his health.