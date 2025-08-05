Next Article
Widow of deceased ADM Naveen Babu seeks probe reopening
K. Manjusha, wife of late ADM Naveen Babu, has asked the court to reopen the case into her husband's mysterious death in 2024.
Although his passing was ruled a suicide during a corruption probe, Manjusha believes key details were missed and wants answers about what really happened.
Manjusha lists out gaps in original police report
In her petition, Manjusha points out 13 big gaps in the original police report—like mishandled phone records and missing inquiry details.
She also questions whether bribery claims against a supposed middleman hold up.
She hopes a fresh look could clear Babu's name and finally bring some closure.
