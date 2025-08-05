Hollywood news: Universal, Lego are making 'Inner Child' Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Big news: Universal and Lego are teaming up for Inner Child, a fresh "elevated Lego comedy" that started as something else but got a brick-filled makeover.

Meanwhile, Space 11 is making I See You—a love story filmed mostly in actual space (yep, 85% off Earth).

Casting is on for I See You, and they're looking for folks who can handle the emotional and physical challenges.