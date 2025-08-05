Next Article
Hollywood news: Universal, Lego are making 'Inner Child'
Big news: Universal and Lego are teaming up for Inner Child, a fresh "elevated Lego comedy" that started as something else but got a brick-filled makeover.
Meanwhile, Space 11 is making I See You—a love story filmed mostly in actual space (yep, 85% off Earth).
Casting is on for I See You, and they're looking for folks who can handle the emotional and physical challenges.
Meanwhile, here's some Marvel and DC news
James Gunn just shot down talk of Damian Wayne joining Teen Titans or Hush being the next Batman villain.
Temuera Morrison says coming back as Boba Fett depends on fan support.
Plus, Elizabeth Tulloch confirmed there's a script in the works for more Grimm with David Giuntoli.
Oh—and Jon Bernthal's rocking a new look for Disney+'s Punisher special.