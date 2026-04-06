Will Brie Larson's Captain Marvel appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?
What's the story
Brie Larson, the Oscar-winning actor who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has hinted at her possible return in Avengers: Doomsday. When asked about her superhero comeback during The Super Mario Galaxy Movie premiere, she said, "Oh, you know I can't talk about that." "Nice try." This cheeky response suggests that Larson's character will indeed be a part of Avengers: Doomsday.
Cast controversy
Captain Marvel's absence from initial cast reveal raised eyebrows
Despite the rumors, her name was missing from the cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday last March. This raised eyebrows as her The Marvels co-stars Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani were also not included. Surprising because Parris's Monica Rambeau was shown to have been sent to the same parallel universe as the X-Men, who are to be part of the main MCU branch in Doomsday. Moreover, insider Daniel Richtman suggested online that Captain Marvel isn't currently part of the film.
Future prospects
'Avengers: Doomsday' may reignite Captain Marvel's cinematic journey
Captain Marvel, who helped defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, has been largely absent from Earth-set stories. Her last solo outing, The Marvels, was a box office flop despite positive reviews. This could mean an end to her standalone adventures but Avengers: Doomsday may give the character a fresh start. The film is set to release on December 18 and will be directed by the Russo brothers.