Will Brie Larson's Captain Marvel appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'? 

Cast controversy

Captain Marvel's absence from initial cast reveal raised eyebrows

Despite the rumors, her name was missing from the cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday last March. This raised eyebrows as her The Marvels co-stars Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani were also not included. Surprising because Parris's Monica Rambeau was shown to have been sent to the same parallel universe as the X-Men, who are to be part of the main MCU branch in Doomsday. Moreover, insider Daniel Richtman suggested online that Captain Marvel isn't currently part of the film.