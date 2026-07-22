Will we see new Hulk in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'?
What's the story
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has always depicted the Hulk as green, but in the comics, Bruce Banner's first transformation resulted in a gray-skinned character called the Gray Hulk or Joe Fixit. This version of the Hulk is cunning, morally ambiguous, and triggered by emotional stress rather than rage. A recent leak suggested that this character might finally debut in the MCU with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, this rumor was debunked later.
Plot details
Here's what the leak suggested
A detailed plot leak for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Reddit suggested that Banner will transform into the Gray Hulk, triggered by the immense stress he is under.
The leak indicates that Peter Parker's body undergoes a full metamorphosis due to stress, and he comes to Banner for respite.
But a CBM report dismisses this report, noting Marvel Studios toyed with the idea of introducing the Gray Hulk, but ultimately decided against it.
Character analysis
Who is the Gray Hulk?
The Gray Hulk is a far cry from the green monster depicted in the MCU.
This version of the character is manipulative, cunning, and shows little regard for others.
Physically, he is considered the weakest of all Hulk incarnations but still possesses gamma-level strength.
Unlike other versions of the Hulk, he retains intelligence and reasoning and does not lose control as easily.
However, going by the latest trailer, we'll get the OG Savage Hulk in this film.
Release date
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hitting theaters on July 30
For the unversed, Savage Hulk had turned into Smart Hulk in the recent Marvel movies, but it looks like Banner is also going to be pushed to his limits in the upcoming movie.
Despite teasing Scorpion in the new trailer, the main antagonist of Brand New Day is still under wraps, and so is Sadie Sink's character.
The film releases in India on July 30.