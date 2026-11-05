Williams and Shannon from 'Love Is Blind' file for divorce
Sarah Williams and John Shannon, the only married pair from Love Is Blind season 11, have filed for divorce after just over a year of marriage.
Sarah cited an "irretrievable breakdown" in their marriage, with court records showing they separated on April 15, 2026, months before their wedding episode dropped on Netflix this November.
Williams seeks fair split of assets
Their journey on the show was a mix of ups and downs: they bonded over Harry Potter and Taylor Swift but clashed on religion and politics.
Early tension came when Sarah found out John had ranked her near the bottom at first, but they still got engaged, traveled to Mexico, and settled in Boston.
Now, Sarah's asking for a fair split of assets and wants her maiden name back.
The two might cross paths again soon: the reunion episode airs November 8.