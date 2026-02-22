Salsa legend Willie Colón (75) dies: Revisiting his illustrious career

Willie Colón, a legendary figure in the world of salsa music, has passed away at the age of 75. The news was confirmed by his family through a statement on Facebook. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and renowned musician, Willie Colon," it read. "He passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family."

Family statement 'Timeless gift of his music...' The statement from Colón's family further added, "While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever." They expressed their gratitude for the support and prayers received during this time of mourning and requested privacy as they "navigate through grief."

Musical journey Colón's journey in music Born on April 28, 1950, in the South Bronx of New York City, Colón started his musical journey at a young age. He recorded his first album, El Malo, with vocalist Hector Lavoe when he was just 16 years old. The duo went on to form a salsa partnership under the Fania record label and is credited with revolutionizing Latin music as a genre.

Career highlights His work and discography Colón's partnership with Lavoe resulted in several popular songs, such as Calle Luna, Calle Sol, Abuelita, Ah-Ah/O-No, and Juana Peña, among others. After their collaboration ended in the late 1970s, Colón launched his singing career with albums like The Good, the Bad, the Ugly (1976), released during their collaboration, and Solo (1988). His discography boasts over 40 albums.

