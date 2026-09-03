Wilson dies at 70 trailblazing jazz singer 2-time Grammy winner
Entertainment
Cassandra Wilson, the trailblazing jazz singer known for her soulful voice and creative style, has died at 70.
Her manager confirmed the news but did not share the cause.
Wilson won two Grammy Awards and was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts in 2022.
Wilson fused jazz blues and folk
Born in Mississippi, Wilson grew up with jazz thanks to her musician father.
She made waves with her 1993 album "Blue Light 'til Dawn," mixing jazz, blues, and folk in fresh ways.
Her last album honored Billie Holiday, one of her heroes.
Wilson also reimagined classic jazz songs, explored Southern sounds, and inspired many, including her son Jeris, to whom she dedicated the song "Out Loud (Jeris' Blues)."