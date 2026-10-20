Wilson excited about 'Girls' 5-episode revival greenlit by HBO
Entertainment
Rita Wilson says she's "excited" to come back as Evie Michaels in the newly announced Girls revival.
HBO just greenlit a five-episode run, set to start filming in 2027, a full decade after the original series wrapped.
Wilson praised Lena Dunham, the show's creator, and shared her enthusiasm at the Forbes 30/50 5-Year Anniversary Summit last week.
Dunham Williams Kirke Mamet Rannells returning
Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, and Andrew Rannells are all returning to their iconic roles.
Dunham said turning 40 made her curious about where these characters would be now.
HBO's Amy Gravitt called it thrilling to revisit them after so much has changed since 2017.
If you want a refresher or want to catch up for the first time, all seasons of Girls are streaming on HBO Max.