Wilson excited about 'Girls' 5-episode revival greenlit by HBO

Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, and Andrew Rannells are all returning to their iconic roles.

Dunham said turning 40 made her curious about where these characters would be now.

HBO's Amy Gravitt called it thrilling to revisit them after so much has changed since 2017.

If you want a refresher or want to catch up for the first time, all seasons of Girls are streaming on HBO Max.