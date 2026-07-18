72nd National Film Awards winners to be announced today
What's the story
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will announce the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards on Saturday at 5:30pm. The announcement was delayed by approximately two weeks since the jury was still finalizing its decisions. The awards will honor films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2024.
Jury's process
Why was the announcement delayed?
Earlier this month, it was reported that the jury was still in the process of finalizing the winners. Some members had prior commitments, which contributed to the delay.
Media outlets were also advised not to indulge in speculation until the selection process was completed.
Jury details
Jury, selection process, and streaming details
This year's winners were chosen by an 11-member central jury, headed by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj.
The jury evaluated numerous entries from across the country before submitting its recommendations to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The winners will be announced at a press conference in New Delhi.
It can be streamed live on PIB India's YouTube channel.
Award significance
Everything to know about the National Film Awards
The National Film Awards are considered India's highest film honors, recognizing excellence in feature films and non-feature films.
The awards also honor achievements in acting, direction, screenplay, music, cinematography, and editing, among others.
This year, actors such as Mammootty (Bramayugam), Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham), Yami Gautam (Article 370), Sai Pallavi (Amaran), and Kani Kusruti (All We Imagine as Light) are among the frontrunners for the acting awards.