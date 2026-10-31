Daytime Emmys winners: 'Kelly Clarkson Show' leads with 5 awards
What's the story
The 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards took place Friday night (local time) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The event celebrated the best in daytime television, including soap operas, culinary programs, talk shows, and travel series. General Hospital bagged four awards, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series for the sixth consecutive year and Outstanding Writing Team. The Kelly Clarkson Show won the most awards with 5, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. Sherri Shepherd won Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for Sherri.
Rising stars
'Beyond the Gates' dominated as well
Beyond the Gates, a new soap on CBS, received 15 nominations and won four awards at the ceremony: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Tamara Tunie), Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program, Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Ambyr Michelle).
The drama tied with Kelly Clarkson Show for the Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program.
Special recognition
Genie Francis received the Lifetime Achievement Award
General Hospital's Genie Francis was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, marking nearly 50 years since she joined the soap opera as Laura Spencer in 1977 at just 14.
Her character's wedding to Luke Spencer (Tony Geary) in 1981 remains the most-watched daytime TV event ever, with an estimated 30 million viewers tuning in.
During her acceptance speech, Francis expressed gratitude for her long and successful career.
Drama series winners
Jeff Kober was awarded Outstanding Guest Performance
Jeff Kober was awarded Outstanding Guest Performance for General Hospital.
The show also won for Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program.
In the actor category, Scott Clifton from The Bold and The Beautiful bagged Outstanding Lead Performer, while Roger Howarth from The Young and The Restless was named Outstanding Supporting Performance Actor.
Other winners
Other major categories at Daytime Emmys this year
A Different Breed won Outstanding Editing For A Daytime Non-Studio Program and Outstanding Directing For A Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series.
The Kelly Clarkson Show also bagged awards for Outstanding Sound Mixing And Sound Editing For A Live Daytime Program, Outstanding Directing For A Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series, and Outstanding Art Direction/ Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program.