Daytime Emmys winners: 'Kelly Clarkson Show' leads with 5 awards

Beyond the Gates, a new soap on CBS, received 15 nominations and won four awards at the ceremony: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Tamara Tunie), Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program, Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Ambyr Michelle).

The drama tied with Kelly Clarkson Show for the Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program.