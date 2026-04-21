Wintour urged flower change on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Entertainment
Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, left her mark on The Devil Wears Prada 2 by suggesting a quick set change (switching pink flowers to white at Dior's offices), which the crew immediately made happen.
This behind-the-scenes detail came out during a recent podcast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna.
Wintour joins extras, Streep credits influence
Wintour didn't just give notes; she also snapped photos with the cast and joined in for a fun gag scene for streaming extras.
Meryl Streep, who plays Miranda Priestly, shared that she didn't realize at first how much Wintour inspired her character but later saw the connection.
The sequel brought back Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs alongside Streep's iconic role.