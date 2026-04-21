Wintour urged flower change on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Wintour joins extras, Streep credits influence

Wintour didn't just give notes; she also snapped photos with the cast and joined in for a fun gag scene for streaming extras.

Meryl Streep, who plays Miranda Priestly, shared that she didn't realize at first how much Wintour inspired her character but later saw the connection.

The sequel brought back Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs alongside Streep's iconic role.