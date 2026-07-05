Witherspoon executive produced 'Elle' and chose Minetree as lead

Dries and Moore praise Witherspoon's influence

Co-showrunner Caroline Dries called Witherspoon's input "gold," saying her ideas came straight from her 1990s youth.

Jason Moore added that Reese drew from her experience as a mom, giving the show extra depth.

Even with all her advice, Reese made sure writers had room to shape their own vision, and fans will spot Easter eggs honoring the original Legally Blonde movies.