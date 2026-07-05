Witherspoon executive produced 'Elle' and chose Minetree as lead
Entertainment
Reese Witherspoon helped bring the Legally Blonde prequel, Elle, to life as executive producer. She picked Lexi Minetree for the lead and shared her own high school memories to make sure the story felt real and relatable.
The series dropped on July 1 and is now streaming on Prime Video.
Dries and Moore praise Witherspoon's influence
Co-showrunner Caroline Dries called Witherspoon's input "gold," saying her ideas came straight from her 1990s youth.
Jason Moore added that Reese drew from her experience as a mom, giving the show extra depth.
Even with all her advice, Reese made sure writers had room to shape their own vision, and fans will spot Easter eggs honoring the original Legally Blonde movies.