Woolman 'Love Island Australia' star suffers burns and brain bleed
Entertainment
Trent Woolman, known from Love Island Australia Season five, is in recovery after falling into a bonfire at his sister's place.
He suffered burns to his arms, mouth, and airway, and doctors also found a brain bleed and a cyst when he was admitted to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.
Woolman completes skin graft surgery
Woolman called it the "worst time of my life," but his skin graft surgery is now complete.
While he faces a long road to recovery, he might still pop up as a guest at co-star Zac Nunns's wedding on Married at First Sight Australia.
Trent credits his quick-thinking sister for getting him help fast.