'Worst pain ever'—Varun Dhawan shares injury story from 'Border 2' set
Varun Dhawan just opened up about a painful moment while filming Border 2. He fractured his tailbone doing a stunt, saying it was "It was the worst pain I ever felt."
Even though he could barely walk, Varun kept shooting and thanked his team for their support.
What happened on set?
During a risky scene, Varun tried to dodge the camera and ended up smashing his tailbone on a rock.
He shared, "I feel I am still healing from it," but pushed through with help from his crew.
About the film and Varun's role
Border 2 hit theaters on January 23 with Varun playing Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya.
The movie also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty—and has already crossed ₹200 crore at the box office.
How he prepared for the role
Varun had talked earlier about injuring his tailbone while shooting the Battle of Basantar scenes.
Despite some pre-release trolling, he asked viewers to judge him by his work—and fans have since appreciated his performance.