Writer reveals how he bagged Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan,' 'Bhooth Bangla'

Rohan Shankar, the writer of Bhooth Bangla, recently revealed that he was offered another project, Haiwaan, by director Priyadarshan just a day after he bagged the horror-comedy. Bhooth Bangla, which stars Akshay Kumar and is scheduled to release on April 10, marks his reunion with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-stars Paresh Rawal , Rajpal Yadav, and the late Asrani.

Career progression Shankar explains landing 'Bhooth Bangla' In an interview with Zoom, Shankar shared how he landed Bhooth Bangla. He said, "What happened is I wrote a script, and it was a very situation comedy kind of a film. Somehow, I reached out to Priyadarshan sir; he came here two years back." "I narrated him the story. And he loved it and said, 'Yes, I'm doing it.'" "He offered me this because he liked my writing...I think he felt that this would be right for the film."

Dual opportunity Priyadarshan offered 'Haiwaan' to him the next day Shankar further revealed that after offering him Bhooth Bangla, Priyadarshan also proposed Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Kumar. He said, "He offered me Bhooth Bangla, and the next day he offered me Haiwaan also. I was very excited to work." "When Priyadarshan sir narrated to me the line-up...for Bhooth Bangla, I was really surprised because he had a lot of interesting things. And I thought if we make a good script, then this will be a very special film."

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Script development Shankar wrote 'Bhooth Bangla' dialogues Shankar also shared his experience of working with Priyadarshan on Bhooth Bangla. He spent 8 to 10 days at the director's Chennai residence, writing dialogues and developing the script. "It could have been any genre. But since Priyan sir is a master of comedy and Bhooth Bangla is his 97th film, it's amazing, and I enjoyed it a lot," he said. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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