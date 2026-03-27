Writers Guild Staff Union offers 'strike-ending' proposal to WGAW
Entertainment
The Writers Guild Staff Union has offered a "strike-ending" proposal to the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW), hoping to break the deadlock that's kept the Staff Union on strike since mid-February 2026.
WGAW now has three options: accept, keep negotiating, or go to arbitration, with a response due by Monday.
Staff union accuses WGAW, pickets SAG-AFTRA
The Staff Union, made up of about 100 clerical workers, says WGAW has been unfair, alleging things like monitoring union activity and firing supporters (which WGAW denies).
After more than 20 negotiation meetings and no breakthrough, the union shifted its picketing from WGAW's office to SAG-AFTRA offices.