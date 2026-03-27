Writers Guild Staff Union offers 'strike-ending' proposal to WGAW Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

The Writers Guild Staff Union has offered a "strike-ending" proposal to the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW), hoping to break the deadlock that's kept the Staff Union on strike since mid-February 2026.

WGAW now has three options: accept, keep negotiating, or go to arbitration, with a response due by Monday.