'Written and Directed by God' on Manorama Max: Plot, cast
Entertainment
The Malayalam film Written and Directed by God hits Manorama Max on March 20.
Directed by Febi George, it stars Saiju Kurup as Jijo, a filmmaker in crisis, and Sunny Wayne as God.
The story follows their unexpected road trip packed with self-discovery and spiritual moments.
What is the story?
Jijo, struggling after a dispute with his wife, vents his frustration at the sky, only to have God show up and ask Jijo to help a few strangers.
The cast also features Aparna Das and Dinesh Prabhakar.
How was it received?
Reviews are mixed: One review described the film as 'feel-good;' A review described the film as 'preachy;'
OTTPlay says it's a predictable but decent family watch.