'Written and Directed by God' streaming on Manorama Max
Entertainment
The Malayalam comedy-fantasy Written and Directed by God is now streaming on Manorama Max after its theatrical debut on June 5, 2025.
The story follows Jijo, a struggling filmmaker (Saiju Kurup), whose unexpected road trip with God (Sunny Wayne) leads to some heartfelt self-discovery and new perspectives.
How to watch the film
You can catch the film in Malayalam with English subtitles on Manorama Max.
Alongside Kurup and Wayne, the cast includes Aparna Das, Dinesh Prabhakar, Bibin George, Neena Kurup.
Music is by Shaan Rahman.
What did the critics think?
Reviews are mixed: Times of India liked its feel-good vibe but only gave it 2.5/5, while New Indian Express called it preachy.
OTTPlay called it a "passable family entertainer."