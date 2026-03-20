'Written and Directed by God' streaming on Manorama Max Entertainment Mar 20, 2026

The Malayalam comedy-fantasy Written and Directed by God is now streaming on Manorama Max after its theatrical debut on June 5, 2025.

The story follows Jijo, a struggling filmmaker (Saiju Kurup), whose unexpected road trip with God (Sunny Wayne) leads to some heartfelt self-discovery and new perspectives.