Wu and 'Homies's robots reach 'America's Got Talent' finals
Entertainment
Wu Yufei, a 27-year-old dancer from Sichuan, China, has wowed < em>America's Got Talent by reaching the finals with his robot dance group, Homies.
These robots, built by Chinese company Unitree, are programmed to pull off complex moves right alongside Wu.
He says dancing with them feels "magical" and sees them as real teammates rather than just machines.
Unitree gala fuels China's robot entertainment
Robot dancing is taking off in China, especially after Unitree's big Spring Festival gala show.
Companies are now using robots to attract crowds, and China's humanoid robotics market could hit $2 billion this year.
Still, even with all the hype, these robots struggle with flexible or improvised moves, and for now, their main gig is entertainment.