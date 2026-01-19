'Wuthering Heights': Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie say their on-set chemistry was "real" Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie are starring in a new Wuthering Heights movie, and they're not shy about how strong their on-screen connection felt.

Elordi shared that filming with Robbie sometimes made it feel like "we really were a part of their love, for real," as they brought Heathcliff and Catherine's complicated romance to life.

The film arrives in theaters February 14, 2026.