'Wuthering Heights': Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie say their on-set chemistry was "real"
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie are starring in a new Wuthering Heights movie, and they're not shy about how strong their on-screen connection felt.
Elordi shared that filming with Robbie sometimes made it feel like "we really were a part of their love, for real," as they brought Heathcliff and Catherine's complicated romance to life.
The film arrives in theaters February 14, 2026.
What's the story?
Directed by Emerald Fennell, this adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic novel follows Heathcliff (Elordi), an orphan who falls for Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) against the backdrop of class divides in 18th-century England.
Expect passion, heartbreak, and drama—with key scenes filmed on the wild English moors.
Off-screen vibes?
Elordi and Robbie admit their off-screen dynamic was just as intense.
Some coverage labeled their relationship a "mutual obsession," with Elordi saying he'd catch himself watching Robbie work, and he separately described certain on-set moments as "really sort of profound."
Their close bond has drawn attention to the film.