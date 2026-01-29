'Wuthering Heights': Margot Robbie says filming steamy scenes felt "no different"

This is director Emerald Fennell's take on Emily Bronte's classic novel. The film stars Robbie as Catherine and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, with Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, and Shazad Latif in supporting roles. It hits theaters February 13 and marks Fennell's third collaboration with Robbie as a producer.

How did they handle those intimate scenes?

Director Fennell made sure everyone felt safe and comfortable while filming.

She told PEOPLE that trust was key: "We trust each other and so we try to kind of make it funny and laugh everything off,"

She also said love scenes are just approached like any other—focused on emotion.

Bonus: Charli XCX did the soundtrack!