'Wuthering Heights' review Fennell's modern spin on Yorkshire moors falters

Robbie and Elordi have great chemistry and really bring their characters to life. Robbie is fiery as Catherine, while Elordi nails Heathcliff's brooding vibe. Shazad Latif stands out as Edgar Linton too. Still, even with strong performances, the film feels rushed; important moments fly by so fast that it's tough to connect with the characters or feel much emotional impact.

'Wuthering Heights' $239.4 million now streaming

Wuthering Heights is just over 2 hours long and has already made $239.4 million worldwide.

You can catch it now on HBO or rent or buy it on Apple TV and Prime Video if you want to see what all the buzz (and criticism) is about.