'Wuthering Heights' review Fennell's modern spin on Yorkshire moors falters
Entertainment
The new Wuthering Heights movie, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, is now streaming.
Director Emerald Fennell gives the classic novel a modern spin, focusing on the intense but rocky romance between Catherine and Heathcliff.
Set on the moody Yorkshire moors, it's a story of love and betrayal, but this version doesn't quite hit all the right notes.
Robbie and Elordi shine but rushed
Robbie and Elordi have great chemistry and really bring their characters to life. Robbie is fiery as Catherine, while Elordi nails Heathcliff's brooding vibe. Shazad Latif stands out as Edgar Linton too.
Still, even with strong performances, the film feels rushed; important moments fly by so fast that it's tough to connect with the characters or feel much emotional impact.