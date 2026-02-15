'Wuthering Heights' set uses Margot Robbie's skin for wallpaper
For the new "Wuthering Heights" film, production designer Suzie Davies got creative—she used high-res images of Margot Robbie's arm, freckles and all, to design Catherine Earnshaw's bedroom walls.
The set took 10 weeks to build and features 360-degree Yorkshire landscape photos, with real cliffs and ruins inspiring the look.
Production also used Robbie's hair for the set
Davies didn't stop at the walls—she modeled the bedroom carpet on Robbie's skin and the dressing table on her hair, and the production also braided Robbie's hair around the bed and hung a weft of it beneath a dining table for extra realism.
Director Emerald Fennell says using Robbie's arm skin was meant to symbolize gothic entrapment, with blush tones hiding subtle details.
The bold design choices highlight Bronte's themes of obsession and intimacy in a way that feels both modern and haunting.
Interior designers are already praising the look for its unique psychological vibe—definitely not your average period drama!