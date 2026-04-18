Wyle says 'The Pitt' season 3 shifts to late fall
Entertainment
Noah Wyle just shared that The Pitt's third season will be set in late fall, shaking things up with seasonal medical cases and some big cast changes.
At PaleyFest LA, he admitted it's not easy keeping the same core group together in a hospital drama where staff turnover is pretty real.
Harris promoted as Ganesh Ifeachor exit
This season, Ayesha Harris steps up as Dr. Parker Ellis, while Supriya Ganesh and Tracy Ifeachor exit, mirroring how teaching hospitals actually work.
Co-creators R Scott Gemmill and John Wells say these shifts make the show feel more true-to-life as it follows doctors and nurses through their intense 15-hour shifts at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.