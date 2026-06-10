'X-Men' actor Tyler Mane diagnosed with breast cancer
What's the story
Tyler Mane, the actor famous for his role as Sabretooth in the 2000 blockbuster X-Men, has been diagnosed with male breast cancer. The 59-year-old shared the news of his "super rare" diagnosis on Tuesday and revealed that he has started chemotherapy treatment. He also plans to document his journey to raise awareness about this rare condition among men.
Diagnosis details
Mane revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook video
Mane, who reprised his role as Sabretooth in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine, revealed that he was diagnosed with male breast cancer. "One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I'm one of them," he said in a Facebook video. The actor also emphasized that because this disease is rarely talked about among men, it's usually discovered at later stages, leading to worse outcomes.
Early intervention
Actor's doctors initially dismissed his concerns
Mane credited his wife, Renae Geerlings, for encouraging him to seek treatment after doctors initially dismissed his concerns. "In fact, my doctors all dismissed it, and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early," he wrote. "So let's start talking about it!"
Health advocacy
'Want to be a voice for the people'
Mane hopes that by sharing his story, he can encourage other men to take their health seriously. "I want to be a voice for the people who are afraid to speak up," he said. "I'll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean, it's kind of embarrassing." "But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advanced stages because it's not talked about and not looked for."
Disease awareness
Symptoms of male breast cancer
According to the American Cancer Society, fewer than 1% of breast cancer cases in the US occur in men. The organization says this disease is often diagnosed later in men because awareness is lower, and symptoms can be overlooked. Symptoms may include a painless lump in the chest; changes to the skin or nipple, such as dimpling, scaling, or discoloration; and nipple discharge or bleeding.