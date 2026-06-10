'X-Men' actor Tyler Mane diagnosed with breast cancer

Health advocacy

'Want to be a voice for the people'

Mane hopes that by sharing his story, he can encourage other men to take their health seriously. "I want to be a voice for the people who are afraid to speak up," he said. "I'll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean, it's kind of embarrassing." "But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advanced stages because it's not talked about and not looked for."