Yadav praises effortless teamwork with Kumar in 'Bhooth Bangla'
Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav is excited about his on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla, releasing April 17.
He says their teamwork feels effortless thanks to open communication and a chill vibe on set.
With Priyadarshan directing and Tabu and Paresh Rawal joining the cast, the film promises some lively moments.
Yadav likens Kumar collaboration to IPL
Yadav compares working with Akshay to playing an IPL match: fast-paced, fun, and full of surprises.
He appreciates how Akshay keeps things fresh by trying new ideas and keeping spirits high.
Their shared "sporty" approach makes every scene feel spontaneous, like childhood games that turn work into play.