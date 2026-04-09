Yadav praises effortless teamwork with Kumar in 'Bhooth Bangla' Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Rajpal Yadav is excited about his on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla, releasing April 17.

He says their teamwork feels effortless thanks to open communication and a chill vibe on set.

With Priyadarshan directing and Tabu and Paresh Rawal joining the cast, the film promises some lively moments.