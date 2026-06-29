Yagnik receives Padma Bhushan after hearing disorder comeback, Kapoor posts Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

Legendary singer Alka Yagnik just received the Padma Bhushan, marking a huge milestone in her four-decade music career. After being away from the public eye due to a hearing disorder, she made a heartfelt comeback to accept the award.

The internet loved it when her daughter Syesha Kapoor posted a sweet photo of little Kabir gazing at his grandma's award moment.

Syesha Kapoor also posted a separate photograph of her holding her mother's hand with the caption, "YOU DID IT, MA!!! Love you endlessly."