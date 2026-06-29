Yagnik receives Padma Bhushan after hearing disorder comeback, Kapoor posts
Legendary singer Alka Yagnik just received the Padma Bhushan, marking a huge milestone in her four-decade music career. After being away from the public eye due to a hearing disorder, she made a heartfelt comeback to accept the award.
The internet loved it when her daughter Syesha Kapoor posted a sweet photo of little Kabir gazing at his grandma's award moment.
Syesha Kapoor also posted a separate photograph of her holding her mother's hand with the caption, "YOU DID IT, MA!!! Love you endlessly."
Yagnik praises listeners, marks resilient return
Yagnik's acceptance speech was all about gratitude: she called the honor "deeply humbling" and dedicated it to everyone who's listened to her songs over the years.
Her return was more than just an award ceremony; it was a reminder of resilience, family love, and how music connects generations.