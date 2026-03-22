Yamaha Music India ropes in AR Rahman as brand ambassador
Yamaha Music India just announced AR Rahman as its new brand ambassador. The move was revealed on March 22, 2026.
Yamaha, known for its musical instruments and audio gear, has been active in India with a facility in Chennai and a corporate office in Gurugram and an experience center in Bengaluru.
Rahman to support Yamaha's initiatives
Rahman's partnership isn't just about ads. He said he is proud to associate with Yamaha and praised the company's precision and reliability.
This collaboration will also back his KM Music Conservatory and the Sunshine Orchestra, both focused on training young musicians.
Yamaha's managing director said the partnership aims to inspire the next generation of musical talent and support Yamaha's growth in India.
Yamaha's growth plans in India
Yamaha is aiming big: strong double-digit growth in India and around 13% CAGR through FY2027 and FY2028.
With Rahman on board, it's hoping to boost its visibility, expand both online and offline, and evaluate entry into new product categories, all while connecting more deeply with music lovers across the country.