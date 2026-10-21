Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' grows; collects ₹25cr in 5 days
What's the story
Yami Gautam's latest release, Nayyi Navelli, has seen a significant increase in its box office collection on Tuesday (October 20). The Hindi film raked in ₹4.35cr in India on its fifth day of release, according to Sacnilk. This marks a whopping 64.2% jump from Monday's earnings of ₹2.65cr. The domestic net collection now stands at ₹18.65cr with an India gross of ₹22.18cr and an overseas gross of ₹2.5cr, taking the worldwide total to ₹24.68cr!
Collection recovery
Looking at the film's collection in numbers
After witnessing a drop in collections on Monday, Nayyi Navelli made a strong comeback on its fifth day.
The film's earnings jumped from ₹2.65cr on Monday to ₹4.35cr on Tuesday, bringing them closer to the opening weekend numbers.
It opened with ₹3.25cr on October 16 (Friday), improved to ₹4cr on Saturday, and reached ₹4.4cr by Sunday before dropping slightly on Monday and recovering again by Tuesday!
Occupancy details
'Nayyi Navelli' recorded 28% occupancy on Tuesday
On its fifth day, Nayyi Navelli recorded an overall theater occupancy of 28.33%.
Evening shows led the way with a high occupancy of 37.54%, followed closely by afternoon shows at 33.77%.
Night and morning shows had lower occupancies of 29.08% and 9.08%, respectively.
The film attracted over two lakh footfalls on its fifth day alone!
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Nayyi Navelli'
Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli stars Gautam alongside Addinath M Kothare, Sonal Jha, and Sunita Rajwar in key roles.
The film's plot revolves around a seemingly perfect bride who turns an unhappy house in Meerut into a happy one.
However, her brother-in-law suspects that her extraordinary qualities are hiding something evil.
The film is a mix of family drama and supernatural mystery, with its main conflict revolving around the question if the perfect daughter-in-law is actually a daayan!