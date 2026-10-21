Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' grows; collects ₹25cr in 5 days

After witnessing a drop in collections on Monday, Nayyi Navelli made a strong comeback on its fifth day.

The film's earnings jumped from ₹2.65cr on Monday to ₹4.35cr on Tuesday, bringing them closer to the opening weekend numbers.

It opened with ₹3.25cr on October 16 (Friday), improved to ₹4cr on Saturday, and reached ₹4.4cr by Sunday before dropping slightly on Monday and recovering again by Tuesday!