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Home / News / Entertainment News / Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' grows; collects ₹25cr in 5 days
Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' grows; collects ₹25cr in 5 days
'Nayyi Navelli' box office collection

Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' grows; collects ₹25cr in 5 days

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 21, 2026
10:09 am
What's the story

Yami Gautam's latest release, Nayyi Navelli, has seen a significant increase in its box office collection on Tuesday (October 20). The Hindi film raked in ₹4.35cr in India on its fifth day of release, according to Sacnilk. This marks a whopping 64.2% jump from Monday's earnings of ₹2.65cr. The domestic net collection now stands at ₹18.65cr with an India gross of ₹22.18cr and an overseas gross of ₹2.5cr, taking the worldwide total to ₹24.68cr!

Collection recovery

Looking at the film's collection in numbers

After witnessing a drop in collections on Monday, Nayyi Navelli made a strong comeback on its fifth day.

The film's earnings jumped from ₹2.65cr on Monday to ₹4.35cr on Tuesday, bringing them closer to the opening weekend numbers.

It opened with ₹3.25cr on October 16 (Friday), improved to ₹4cr on Saturday, and reached ₹4.4cr by Sunday before dropping slightly on Monday and recovering again by Tuesday!

Occupancy details

'Nayyi Navelli' recorded 28% occupancy on Tuesday

On its fifth day, Nayyi Navelli recorded an overall theater occupancy of 28.33%.

Evening shows led the way with a high occupancy of 37.54%, followed closely by afternoon shows at 33.77%.

Night and morning shows had lower occupancies of 29.08% and 9.08%, respectively.

The film attracted over two lakh footfalls on its fifth day alone!

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Film synopsis

Everything to know about 'Nayyi Navelli'

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli stars Gautam alongside Addinath M Kothare, Sonal Jha, and Sunita Rajwar in key roles.

The film's plot revolves around a seemingly perfect bride who turns an unhappy house in Meerut into a happy one.

However, her brother-in-law suspects that her extraordinary qualities are hiding something evil.

The film is a mix of family drama and supernatural mystery, with its main conflict revolving around the question if the perfect daughter-in-law is actually a daayan!

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