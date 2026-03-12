Yami wishes husband Aditya happy birthday with cozy photos

Aditya's journey and record-breaking films

Aditya's journey is anything but typical: he started in hotel management, wrote lyrics for Bollywood films, and then made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019.

Uri was a huge hit, earning ₹350 crore worldwide and bagging him major awards.

Fast forward to now: his latest film Dhurandhar (2026) grossed about ₹1,222 crore worldwide (around ₹840.85 crore domestic net), and together his two directed films surpassed ₹1,000 crore in domestic net collections, making him the first Indian director to reach that combined domestic total with only two films.