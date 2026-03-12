Yami wishes husband Aditya happy birthday with cozy photos
Yami Gautam just made her social media account a little warmer, wishing her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar a happy birthday with cozy photos from the mountains and gym.
Her caption? Happy Birthday my one and only.
Aditya's journey and record-breaking films
Aditya's journey is anything but typical: he started in hotel management, wrote lyrics for Bollywood films, and then made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019.
Uri was a huge hit, earning ₹350 crore worldwide and bagging him major awards.
Fast forward to now: his latest film Dhurandhar (2026) grossed about ₹1,222 crore worldwide (around ₹840.85 crore domestic net), and together his two directed films surpassed ₹1,000 crore in domestic net collections, making him the first Indian director to reach that combined domestic total with only two films.
Fun fact about Aditya's latest blockbuster
Here's a fun bit: Dhurandhar is actually named after Aditya's childhood nickname, which he got for skipping school to catch movies.
Looks like those movie marathons paid off!