Yash Chopra Foundation's Saathi Program 2026 is now open
The Yash Chopra Foundation just rolled out the Saathi Program 2026 to support film workers and their families all year round.
With the Saathi Card, members get help with groceries, healthcare (including medicines and tests), school or college fees for kids, and even travel costs—making daily life a bit easier.
Who can apply for the program?
If you're an active film worker registered with a recognized union and from a low-income household, you can apply.
The program especially looks out for retired workers aged 60 years and above and people with disabilities who face higher medical expenses or limited income.
Families with school- or college-going kids and older workers managing ongoing medical needs are among the eligible categories.
What's new this year?
Saathi Program 2026 now offers bigger annual support per person, more flexible benefits based on your needs, expanded healthcare coverage, and an easier digital application process—making it easier to access help.