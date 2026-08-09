Yash praises Nayanthara as 'Lady Superstar' at 'Toxic' Bengaluru launch
Entertainment
At the Bengaluru trailer launch for Toxic, Yash couldn't help but praise his costar Nayanthara, calling her "Lady Superstar" and "the most badass sister anyone can have," a nod to their sibling roles in the film.
He also highlighted her dedication and professionalism, even with a packed schedule.
Nayanthara plays Ganga in ensemble cast
Nayanthara takes on the role of Ganga, a feared gangster, alongside Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Though she was initially hesitant to join such a big ensemble cast, director Geetu Mohandas convinced her with the story.
She also gave a shoutout to Yash for spending 4.5 years on this project, sacrificing family time to make it happen.
'Toxic' hits theaters August 26
The new trailer promises intense drama.
Toxic hits theaters on August 26.