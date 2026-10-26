Yash Raj Films announces 'Beparwah' Panday Sharvari March 26 2027

Yash Raj Films just dropped the news about their next big romantic action-drama, Beparwah, starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 26, 2027.

This will be the first time Ahaan and Sharvari team up on screen after both have made their mark with recent Bollywood releases.