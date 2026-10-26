Yash Raj Films announces 'Beparwah' Panday Sharvari March 26 2027
Entertainment
Yash Raj Films just dropped the news about their next big romantic action-drama, Beparwah, starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 26, 2027.
This will be the first time Ahaan and Sharvari team up on screen after both have made their mark with recent Bollywood releases.
Zafar and Chopra reunite on 'Beparwah'
Beparwah isn't just another YRF project: it's Zafar and Chopra's fifth collaboration after blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
The cast also includes Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray, making things even more interesting.
Expect an adventurous story that promises some fresh energy for fans of Bollywood romance and action.