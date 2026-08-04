Yash Raj Films launches Raah Records, 'Jaadugari' drops August 5
Yash Raj Films (YRF) just launched Raah Records, a new label focused on finding and supporting original music talent across India, not just film soundtracks.
Its first track, Jaadugari by singer-songwriter Aman, drops August 5.
YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani says the goal is to give new artists "For over five decades, we have believed in identifying exceptional talent and creating platforms where creativity can thrive. As India's independent music ecosystem enters a defining phase of growth, we believe great artists need more than distribution, they need belief, time and long-term creative partnership," said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films.
Raah Records focuses on artist growth
Raah Records is all about long-term artist growth: think songwriting support, creative direction, and building real connections with listeners.
Nakul Sharma, who's leading the project, calls it a place for artists to create music that truly represents them.
More fresh releases and signings are coming soon as YRF dives deeper into India's independent music scene.