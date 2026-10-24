How Harish Uthaman bagged Vibhishana's role in 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Harish Uthaman, a prominent South Indian actor, will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project Ramayana: Part 1 and Part 2. In an interview with NDTV, he revealed that he was directly approached for the role of Vibhishana, Ravana's brother. This was unusual, as casting teams usually contact him for auditions. This was because actor-producer Yash had recommended him for the role.
Unexpected twist
Uthaman's 1st reaction to Yash's recommendation
Uthaman was surprised to learn that Yash had recommended him for the role, as they had never met or spoken before.
He shared, "After I started shooting, I asked him (associate director) how they had contacted me directly when casting teams usually approach me for auditions."
"He told me that Yash had recommended my name for the role of Vibhishana. I have never met or spoken to Yash in my life."
Past connection
A similar situation with a Kannada film
Uthaman also revealed that a Kannada film team had been trying to get him on board for over a month in 2015. He wasn't comfortable with the idea as he didn't know the language.
Later, he found out that the film was associated with Yash. "While shooting with Yash for Ramayana, I asked him about it, and he narrated how they had desperately tried to get me for the Kannada film."
Actor's respect
On Yash's preparation and dedication
Uthaman, who spent a lot of time shooting with Yash, praised the KGF star for his dedication and preparation.
He said, "It was also great to watch Yash perform. Hindi isn't our mother tongue, but the way he prepares his lines and sets the mood before a scene is impressive."
"Despite his stature, he puts in the preparation. It's similar to what I have observed with Ranbir Kapoor."
Character insight
Uthaman on playing Vibhishana in 'Ramayana'
When asked about the contrasting forces of Ravana and Rama, Uthaman said he sees Ravana's character differently.
He explained, "In the film, Ravana is Vibhishana's brother, and Vibhishana's predicament is about choosing between his brother and dharma."
"There is a sense of admiration for his brother and everything he has accomplished. That admiration and closeness don't disappear overnight."
Ramayana: Part 1, also starring Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Arun Govil, will release on November 5.