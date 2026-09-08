Yash's 'Toxic' barely earns anything on Day 13

On its 13th day, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups earned an estimated net collection of ₹66L in India. The Kannada version contributed ₹44L while the Hindi version added ₹20L to this total.

For the first time, daily haul fell under the ₹1cr mark.

Despite the slower pace compared to its opening week, the film's two language versions together accounted for 1,300 shows with an overall occupancy of 16% during the day.