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Home / News / Entertainment News / Yash's 'Toxic' barely earns anything on Day 13
Yash's 'Toxic' barely earns anything on Day 13
'Toxic' fell hard on Monday

Yash's 'Toxic' barely earns anything on Day 13

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 08, 2026
10:39 am
What's the story

The action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria, is struggling at the box office. The film has raked in a gross of ₹294.09cr from India by Day 13, but Monday's net collection plummeted to ₹0.66cr. Per Sacnilk, the film's net collection in India reached ₹246.41cr by Day 13.

Box office performance

'Toxic' minted ₹66L on day 13 in India

On its 13th day, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups earned an estimated net collection of ₹66L in India. The Kannada version contributed ₹44L while the Hindi version added ₹20L to this total.

For the first time, daily haul fell under the ₹1cr mark.

Despite the slower pace compared to its opening week, the film's two language versions together accounted for 1,300 shows with an overall occupancy of 16% during the day.

Global earnings

'Toxic' overseas gross

By the end of Day 13, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups accumulated a worldwide gross of ₹337.39cr.

The film also recorded ₹15L from overseas markets on Day 13, taking its overseas gross collection to ₹43.3cr, per Sacnilk.

With new releases performing well, the Yash-starrer is likely to struggle further to hold on to its screen share.

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