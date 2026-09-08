Yash's 'Toxic' barely earns anything on Day 13
What's the story
The action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria, is struggling at the box office. The film has raked in a gross of ₹294.09cr from India by Day 13, but Monday's net collection plummeted to ₹0.66cr. Per Sacnilk, the film's net collection in India reached ₹246.41cr by Day 13.
Box office performance
'Toxic' minted ₹66L on day 13 in India
On its 13th day, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups earned an estimated net collection of ₹66L in India. The Kannada version contributed ₹44L while the Hindi version added ₹20L to this total.
For the first time, daily haul fell under the ₹1cr mark.
Despite the slower pace compared to its opening week, the film's two language versions together accounted for 1,300 shows with an overall occupancy of 16% during the day.
Global earnings
'Toxic' overseas gross
By the end of Day 13, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups accumulated a worldwide gross of ₹337.39cr.
The film also recorded ₹15L from overseas markets on Day 13, taking its overseas gross collection to ₹43.3cr, per Sacnilk.
With new releases performing well, the Yash-starrer is likely to struggle further to hold on to its screen share.