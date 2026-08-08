'Toxic': Trailer release time announced with Yash's fiery poster
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Kannada superstar Yash, is set to hit theaters on August 26. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled an action-packed poster of the movie. The trailer for this much-talked-about project will be dropped on Saturday at 7:01pm. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Amit Tiwari, among others.
Poster details
New poster of 'Toxic' out now
The new poster, shared by the makers, features Yash in a black jacket and pants, standing tall with fire erupting behind him.
The action-packed stills suggest he is flicking something behind his back, leading to an explosion.
Fans have expressed their excitement for the trailer release in the comments section of the post.
One fan wrote, "Toxic, Ramayana, KGF 3. This lineup is insane. He's going to rule for years," while another said, "Mass Rampage Loading."
Twitter Post
Here's the new poster
DETONATING.— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) August 8, 2026
7:01 PM | TODAY#ToxicTrailer pic.twitter.com/FJAE0ku8Ro
Trailer launch
Trailer launch event happening in Bengaluru
The trailer of Toxic is set to be launched at a grand event in Bengaluru.
Toxic is a gangster action thriller set in late 1990s Goa. It features Yash in dual roles as a father and son.
Shot in Kannada and English, it will also be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.
The action film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by her and Yash.