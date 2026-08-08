'Toxic': Trailer release time announced with Yash's fiery poster

The new poster, shared by the makers, features Yash in a black jacket and pants, standing tall with fire erupting behind him.

The action-packed stills suggest he is flicking something behind his back, leading to an explosion.

Fans have expressed their excitement for the trailer release in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, "Toxic, Ramayana, KGF 3. This lineup is insane. He's going to rule for years," while another said, "Mass Rampage Loading."