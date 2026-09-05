Box office: Yash's 'Toxic' drops further amid competition from 'Mirzapur'

The film's total net collection in India stands at ₹241.05 crore, while the worldwide gross collections have reached ₹331 crore.

This includes earnings of ₹101.1 crore on Day 1, ₹37.65 crore on Day 2, and a gradual decline in collections thereafter.

Notably, the movie's English version was released on Friday and reportedly earned ₹1.4 lakhs after selling just 450 tickets!

The ensemble cast also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.