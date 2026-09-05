Box office: Yash's 'Toxic' drops further amid competition from 'Mirzapur'
What's the story
The Kannada-English action film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash, is witnessing a significant drop in box-office earnings during its second weekend. Despite a strong opening day with ₹100 crore in collections, the film has failed to maintain momentum. It earned only ₹1.75 crore on Friday (September 4) across 2,253 shows. The movie was released on August 26.
Box office performance
'Toxic': A look at film's collection so far
The film's total net collection in India stands at ₹241.05 crore, while the worldwide gross collections have reached ₹331 crore.
This includes earnings of ₹101.1 crore on Day 1, ₹37.65 crore on Day 2, and a gradual decline in collections thereafter.
Notably, the movie's English version was released on Friday and reportedly earned ₹1.4 lakhs after selling just 450 tickets!
The ensemble cast also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Earnings decline
'Toxic' faces competition from 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
The film's earnings on Friday represented a more than 50% drop from its second Thursday collection of ₹4.25 crore.
The number of shows for Toxic has also been significantly reduced during the second week, indicating a lack of interest from viewers.
Toxic is now facing significant competition from Excel Entertainment's Mirzapur: The Movie, which premiered on Friday.
It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Ali Fazal, among others.