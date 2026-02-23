Yash's 'Toxic' to release across 350 screens in Kerala?

Yash 's upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, will be distributed by E4 Entertainment in Kerala, known for successful projects like Ezra and Godha. The deal is among the biggest in the industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter India. The movie is directed by Geethu Mohandas and also stars Nayanthara and Kiara Advani .

Distribution details E4 Entertainment shared their excitement E4 Entertainment, led by Mukesh Mehta and C.V. Sarathi, has previously distributed blockbusters like Pushpa 2 and Animal. The company expressed gratitude to KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations for trusting them with the Kerala distribution of Toxic. They stated, "It is an honor to collaborate on a project of such scale and ambition." The film is expected to release across 350 screens in Kerala.

Record-breaking deals 'Toxic' also set records in Telugu and international markets The film has also made history with its Telugu dub, as Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), led by producer Dil Raju, acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights for a whopping ₹120 crore. This deal is reportedly the biggest-ever for a non-Telugu origin film in these regions. Moreover, Toxic bagged a ₹105 crore overseas advance for its Indian-language versions, one of the largest pre-release international deals for an Indian movie.

Music rights Zee Music Company acquired the music rights of 'Toxic' Zee Music Company has also joined the Toxic team by acquiring the film's music rights in a landmark deal. The album will feature a multi-composer soundtrack with contributions from Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi. Mishra has composed four songs, while Bagchi has one song, which he co-composed with Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah (Saiyaara ). Basrur has one song along with the film's background score.

