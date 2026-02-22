Yash's 'Toxic' seals landmark deal with Zee Music Company

The upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Kannada superstar Yash , has secured a landmark music rights deal with Zee Music Company . This acquisition is one of the label's most significant in recent years. The deal was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter India and marks another major milestone for the much-anticipated movie.

Soundtrack details 'Toxic' will feature a multi-composer soundtrack Toxic will feature an ambitious, multi-composer soundtrack with contributions from Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi. While Mishra has composed four songs for the album, Bagchi has one track that he co-composed with Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah (Saiyaara ). Basrur has delivered one song as well as the film's background score.

Film details More about the movie and its music Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, who has also directed it. The makers have said that the album will aim to blend "emotion, mass energy, and cinematic scale." Sujal Parekh, CBO of Zee Music Company, said, "The album has been crafted to connect emotionally across markets while retaining a contemporary mass appeal that resonates strongly in today's streaming-driven ecosystem."

