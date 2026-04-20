Yash promises 'Toxic' will explore 'darkest emotions and dilemmas'

During his recent appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, actor Yash revealed intriguing details about his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. He highlighted the film's unique approach to action and emotion, saying that every sequence should have something unique with a different style and form. "With the scale, with the intensity, there should be something unique about each sequence," he explained .

Action philosophy What to expect from the movie's action scenes For Yash, action is the backbone of the story. He said, "Action should be visceral. You should feel the pain. Basically, the mirror neurons should get activated. That's why we all like cinema," he said. The film also aims to explore deeper emotional territories with its stylized action sequences.

Emotional depth Yash on the film's emotional depth Yash elaborated on the film's emotional depth, saying, "The darkest emotions, darkest dilemmas of human emotions have been captured in this film, or at least we've tried to capture that." He stressed that the narrative is extremely layered. "It's not like we are pushing it on your face and saying this is the dark side. No, it's very layered - in a metaphoric and emotional way."

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Narrative spine 'Toxic' is both a revenge saga and love story Despite its intensity, Toxic also has emotional anchors. Yash shared, "It's a love story. There's a love story deep down. It's a father-son revenge saga." "So I think it's very well-designed." This blend of raw emotion and layered storytelling is curated to appeal to fans worldwide. Earlier, Yash had also compared Toxic to the Oscar-winning film Sinners.

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