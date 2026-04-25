Yash to play Ravana in 'Ramayana' tracing origins, Kubera rivalry Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

Get ready for a fresh take on the Ramayana: this time, Yash steps into the role of Ravana.

The film dives into Ravana's origins, from his birth to Sage Vishrava to his rivalry with stepbrother Kubera, showing how he rose to power before eventually crossing paths with Ranbir Kapoor's character in the sequel.