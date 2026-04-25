Yash to play Ravana in 'Ramayana' tracing origins, Kubera rivalry
Entertainment
Get ready for a fresh take on the Ramayana: this time, Yash steps into the role of Ravana.
The film dives into Ravana's origins, from his birth to Sage Vishrava to his rivalry with stepbrother Kubera, showing how he rose to power before eventually crossing paths with Ranbir Kapoor's character in the sequel.
'Ramayana Part One' cast, Diwali 2026
The cast is stacked: Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Sunny Deol is Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey takes on Lakshman, alongside Lara Dutta and Amitabh Bachchan.
< em>Ramayana Part One hits IMAX screens this Diwali in 2026, thanks to Prime Focus Studios and partners.
And if you're into epic battles, Part Two lands in Diwali 2027.