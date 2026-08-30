Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' reaches 190.45cr net
Entertainment
Yash's latest movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, is holding its own at the box office.
Even with a small dip on Day four, it pulled in ₹24.5 crore across India, bringing its total to ₹190.45 crore net (₹227.50 crore gross).
The Hindi version led Saturday's earnings with ₹15.5 crore, while Kannada fans showed up big time with a 47.23% occupancy and ₹6.60 crore.
'Toxic' reaches 254.75cr worldwide
Toxic isn't just an Indian hit: it's making waves globally too. The film added ₹4 crore overseas on Day four, pushing its worldwide gross to a massive ₹254.75 crore.
Yash's star power and the film's wide appeal seem to be keeping audiences hooked everywhere.