Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' reaches 190.45cr net

Yash's latest movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, is holding its own at the box office.

Even with a small dip on Day four, it pulled in ₹24.5 crore across India, bringing its total to ₹190.45 crore net (₹227.50 crore gross).

The Hindi version led Saturday's earnings with ₹15.5 crore, while Kannada fans showed up big time with a 47.23% occupancy and ₹6.60 crore.