Yash's 'Toxic' teaser gets 48.58 million views in 24 hours
Entertainment
Yash's new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, just dropped its teaser and it's already breaking records—48.58 million views in only 24 hours across five languages!
That puts it at number five on the list of most-viewed Indian teasers ever.
Teaser showcases action, brutality, and more
The teaser is packed with intense action, and striking visuals—from a circus setting to East Asian-inspired backdrops.
Things get serious fast, with brutality and high-octane action.
Yash's character lays down the law right before things get even more intense.
'Toxic' teaser outperforms 'Saaho's'
Toxic has already outperformed big names like Saaho (44.61 million views).
The only teasers ahead of it now are Adipurush, Salaar, KGF Chapter 2 (also starring Yash), and Game Changer.
The movie lands in theaters March 19!