Yash's 'Toxic' teaser gets 48.58 million views in 24 hours Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

Yash's new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, just dropped its teaser and it's already breaking records—48.58 million views in only 24 hours across five languages!

That puts it at number five on the list of most-viewed Indian teasers ever.