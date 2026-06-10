Ye accuser recalls feeling 'suffocated' after he 'choked' her
What's the story
Jennifer An, a former America's Next Top Model contestant, has accused rapper Ye, aka Kanye West, of choking her on the set of a music video in 2010. Speaking on BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast, she described feeling "suffocated and scared." The alleged assault occurred while filming La Roux's In For The Kill at New York's Chelsea Hotel.
Career boost
An's career after 'America's Next Top Model'
At the time of the incident, An's career was on the rise after her stint on America's Next Top Model in 2009. She had auditioned for the aforementioned music video a year later. An claims she was unaware that Ye would be present at the shoot until she arrived and he took over the set.
Assault details
The alleged incident
An alleges that during the shoot, Ye "choked her with both hands and smeared her makeup all over her face" while sticking his hands inside her mouth. She described this action as "simulating oral sex." She claims nobody intervened or even moved, simply "staring" at her. When asked if she tried to stop Ye, An revealed, "No, I didn't because I didn't know what I was doing... I was more frozen, it's like 'I could lose my job'."
Aftermath
An claims La Roux apologized to her
After the alleged incident, An spoke to La Roux, who reportedly apologized for what happened. In 2024, An reached out to La Roux (Elly Jackson) on Instagram to ask if she remembered the incident. The singer responded, "I could never forget that, it was horrific." These messages have been submitted to the court as corroborating evidence.
Legal proceedings
Civil lawsuit against Ye
An filed a civil lawsuit against Ye in 2024 under New York City's Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, which temporarily extends the statute of limitations for sexual assault survivors. The case has yet to go to trial, with Ye's lawyers filing a motion to dismiss it earlier this year. They argued that he should be protected by the First Amendment as the incident occurred while producing expressive art.
Legal defense
Ye's legal team's response
Ye's legal team has acknowledged the incident but argued it was an "intense and provocative theatrical performance," claiming he was trying to recreate a scene from the movie American Psycho. They further stated that An did not object or express any lack of consent during the alleged encounter.