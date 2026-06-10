Ye accuser recalls feeling 'suffocated' after he 'choked' her

Assault details

The alleged incident

An alleges that during the shoot, Ye "choked her with both hands and smeared her makeup all over her face" while sticking his hands inside her mouth. She described this action as "simulating oral sex." She claims nobody intervened or even moved, simply "staring" at her. When asked if she tried to stop Ye, An revealed, "No, I didn't because I didn't know what I was doing... I was more frozen, it's like 'I could lose my job'."