Ye postpones Marseille concert amid French minister's 'ban' threat

American rapper Ye , formerly known as Kanye West, has announced the postponement of his upcoming concert in Marseille , France. The move comes after French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's office confirmed it was exploring options to prevent him from performing in the city due to his controversial past. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ye wrote, "After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice."

Twitter Post See his announcement here After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision

to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice. — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2026

Fan focus 'I take full responsibility...': Ye on postponed show In a follow-up post, Ye said, "I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends." He added, "I take full responsibility for what's mine, but I don't want to put my fans in the middle of it." "My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe." The concert was set for June 11 at Stade Vélodrome as part of his 2026 comeback tour.

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Official opposition Why did French officials oppose Ye's performance? French officials, including Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan and Nunez, have publicly opposed the rapper's performance in the city. They cited his history of antisemitic remarks and a 2025 track titled Heil Hitler as reasons. Payan wrote on X that he "refuse(s) to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism." "Kanye West is not welcome at the Velodrome, our temple of living together and of all Marseillais."

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Legal hurdles Legally, preventing Ye from performing may have been complex While the threat of a ban has forced the 24-time Grammy winner to postpone his show, actually preventing him from performing in Marseille may have been legally complex. According to French newspaper Le Monde, "local state authorities can only ban a concert under strict conditions, if statements at the event risk constituting a criminal offense and if public order is threatened."