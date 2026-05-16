Ye's India concert canceled: What's the status of refunds?

The much-anticipated India debut concert of rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has been canceled. The event was scheduled for May 23 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, but has been scrapped due to security instructions from the authorities. Organizers White Fox announced the news on Instagram on Friday, citing "security advisories in light of the high-alert situation in the capital." In a joint statement with the stadium, White Fox said they were "deeply disheartened" by this decision.

Statement Refunds have been initiated by the organizers The statement read, "After months of planning and preparation for what was set to become one of the largest live productions ever attempted in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remains the highest priority." Clarifying the situation about the refunds, they added, "Refunds for all valid ticket & merch holders have been initiated and will reflect in your source account within 5-7 business days."

Previous postponement Ye's India concert was earlier postponed due to geopolitical tensions Ye's concert was originally scheduled for March 29 but was pushed due to geopolitical tensions and regional concerns related to the US-Iran situation. It was later rescheduled for May 23 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. In the new statement, the organizers added that they are "working with the artist's team to secure a new date and venue."

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