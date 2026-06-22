San Antonio's mayor wants to cancel Ye's concert

Ye's July 4 concert to get canceled?

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:33 am Jun 22, 202610:33 am

What's the story

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is facing opposition for his upcoming July 4 concert in San Antonio, Texas, United States. The city's mayor, Gina Ortiz Jones, has called for the cancellation of the event. Jones said she supports "canceling the @kanyewest concert." "Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation's 250th birthday."