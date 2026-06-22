Ye's July 4 concert to get canceled?
What's the story
Kanye West, now known as Ye, is facing opposition for his upcoming July 4 concert in San Antonio, Texas, United States. The city's mayor, Gina Ortiz Jones, has called for the cancellation of the event. Jones said she supports "canceling the @kanyewest concert." "Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation's 250th birthday."
Mayor's statement
'Standing up to antisemitism is exactly what...'
Jones's tweet further read: "Standing up to antisemitism is exactly what it takes to achieve a more perfect Union." Despite the mayor's call for cancellation, tickets for Ye's concert are still available on Ticketmaster and his website. The sale began late last week.
Controversies
Ye's concerts facing opposition
Ye has a long history of controversy, including antisemitic comments and hate speech. His July 4 concert is not the only one facing opposition. An upcoming show in Prague was canceled earlier this month when the venue withdrew its support. A performance in Poland was also called off last month due to "formal and legal reasons."
Public reaction
His antisemitic comments
In January, Ye took out an ad in the Wall Street Journal to plead for forgiveness after his antisemitic outburst in 2025. He explained that he had gone through a "four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life." During this period, he sold $20 shirts with swastikas and made several antisemitic posts, including declaring himself to be a Nazi.